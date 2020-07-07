13455 Montserrat Ct

Amenities

Great Location (3 mins drive from 99 Ranch Market and Costo) and easy to access the freeway 60. Located on a serenity Cul-De-Sac with City and Mountain views in North Chino Hills. ***Award Winning School District***Freshly remodeled Kitchen***Massive front and back yard***Covered Patio for outdoor shade***3 -car garage has built-in storage cabinets*** Has 4 spacious oversized bedrooms, 1 bedroom downstairts with a full bath, and 3 full bathrooms. Double doors open to the large master suite with a patio where you can gaze at the mountains and the city light views. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet with custom built-in organizers and drawers and also features a large walk-in granite shower. The backyard has a Koi pond with rocks and a large grass area offers ample space for family entertaining.