Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
13455 Montserrat Ct
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:57 AM

13455 Montserrat Ct

13455 Montserrat Court · No Longer Available
Location

13455 Montserrat Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location (3 mins drive from 99 Ranch Market and Costo) and easy to access the freeway 60. Located on a serenity Cul-De-Sac with City and Mountain views in North Chino Hills. ***Award Winning School District***Freshly remodeled Kitchen***Massive front and back yard***Covered Patio for outdoor shade***3 -car garage has built-in storage cabinets*** Has 4 spacious oversized bedrooms, 1 bedroom downstairts with a full bath, and 3 full bathrooms. Double doors open to the large master suite with a patio where you can gaze at the mountains and the city light views. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet with custom built-in organizers and drawers and also features a large walk-in granite shower. The backyard has a Koi pond with rocks and a large grass area offers ample space for family entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13455 Montserrat Ct have any available units?
13455 Montserrat Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13455 Montserrat Ct have?
Some of 13455 Montserrat Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13455 Montserrat Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13455 Montserrat Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13455 Montserrat Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13455 Montserrat Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 13455 Montserrat Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13455 Montserrat Ct offers parking.
Does 13455 Montserrat Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13455 Montserrat Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13455 Montserrat Ct have a pool?
No, 13455 Montserrat Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13455 Montserrat Ct have accessible units?
No, 13455 Montserrat Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13455 Montserrat Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13455 Montserrat Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

