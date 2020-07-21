13332 Keystone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful cul-de-sac property located in a highly desirable North Chino Hills neighborhood. Property features 5 bedrooms, 1 Bonus room, 3 full bathrooms, 3-car garage with drive way, high ceiling in living room and a formal dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, dish washer, microwave oven, and slate flooring. Cozy family room with brick framed fireplace and a great view to the backyard. Lower Level features one bedroom, one full bathroom and a laundry room. Upper level features Master Suite, 1 bonus room and 3 additional bedrooms. Backyard area include a large covered patio and plenty of matured trees. Walking distance to California Distinguished Eagle Canyon Elementary school and Canyon Hills Junior High. Close to 99 Ranch market, Costco, restaurants and shops. Easy access to Freeway 60, 57, and 71.