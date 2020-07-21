All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 13332 Keystone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
13332 Keystone Court
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:06 AM

13332 Keystone Court

13332 Keystone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13332 Keystone Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful cul-de-sac property located in a highly desirable North Chino Hills neighborhood. Property features 5 bedrooms, 1 Bonus room, 3 full bathrooms, 3-car garage with drive way, high ceiling in living room and a formal dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, dish washer, microwave oven, and slate flooring. Cozy family room with brick framed fireplace and a great view to the backyard. Lower Level features one bedroom, one full bathroom and a laundry room. Upper level features Master Suite, 1 bonus room and 3 additional bedrooms. Backyard area include a large covered patio and plenty of matured trees. Walking distance to California Distinguished Eagle Canyon Elementary school and Canyon Hills Junior High. Close to 99 Ranch market, Costco, restaurants and shops. Easy access to Freeway 60, 57, and 71.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13332 Keystone Court have any available units?
13332 Keystone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13332 Keystone Court have?
Some of 13332 Keystone Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13332 Keystone Court currently offering any rent specials?
13332 Keystone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13332 Keystone Court pet-friendly?
No, 13332 Keystone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 13332 Keystone Court offer parking?
Yes, 13332 Keystone Court offers parking.
Does 13332 Keystone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13332 Keystone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13332 Keystone Court have a pool?
No, 13332 Keystone Court does not have a pool.
Does 13332 Keystone Court have accessible units?
No, 13332 Keystone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13332 Keystone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13332 Keystone Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles