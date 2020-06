Amenities

VIEW VIEW VIEW!!! This townhouse has it all. 2 master suites, giant closets, 2 car attached garage, vaulted ceilings, living room fireplace, private patio with a nice view, and all for a great price. Great location near the 71, 57 and 60 freeways. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Just up the street from the 99 Ranch Market. Super nice, respectful and stable Landlords. 12 month lease minimum.