All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 22815 Cypress Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
22815 Cypress Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22815 Cypress Drive

22815 S Cypress Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

22815 S Cypress Dr, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22815 Cypress Drive have any available units?
22815 Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22815 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 22815 Cypress Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22815 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22815 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22815 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22815 Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22815 Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles