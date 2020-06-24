Rent Calculator
22815 Cypress Drive
22815 S Cypress Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
22815 S Cypress Dr, Carson, CA 90745
Carson
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have any available units?
22815 Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carson, CA
.
What amenities does 22815 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 22815 Cypress Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22815 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22815 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22815 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carson
.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22815 Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22815 Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22815 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22815 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
