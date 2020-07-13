/
apartments with pool
169 Apartments for rent in Carson, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Carson
17804 Ash Court
17804 Ash Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1159 sqft
Welcome to Dominguez Village! Private, quiet with all the amenities: community room, pool, basketball, tennis, playground, green space. Cared for and well maintained two level condo.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
1 Unit Available
Sutter
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway North
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1469 sqft
Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00 Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
55 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,905
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
48 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,026
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
10 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 180
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
2 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
