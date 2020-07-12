Apartment List
/
CA
/
carson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

207 Apartments for rent in Carson, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,045
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Carson
17804 Ash Court
17804 Ash Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1159 sqft
Welcome to Dominguez Village! Private, quiet with all the amenities: community room, pool, basketball, tennis, playground, green space. Cared for and well maintained two level condo.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carson
12 Vaquero Ln
12 Vaquero Lane, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME + Bonus Room - For rent is a large 4 bedroom 2 bath town home with a bonus room in Carson. Large attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Carson
2642 E. Adams
2642 East Adams Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1415 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! Charming 2 bed / 1 bath in Carson!! Driveway parking included. Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included free of charge.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carson
2590 E Carson St
2590 East Carson Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Spacious and Welcoming! - Property Id: 309819 Beautiful space that is freshly renovated. 2BR/1BA. Parking garage available for additional $100 per month. Apply today and receive $500 of your move-in cost. Virtual tour is available on request.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carson
561 E Cassidy St
561 East Cassidy Street, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3bd/2ba Quality Single Family Home with Large Yard - 3bd/2ba quality build single family home in cul de sac secluded residential neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carson
12 Paradise Valley S
12 Paradise Valley South, Carson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME + BONUS ROOM - For rent is a very large 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome with a bonus room located in Carson. Completely remodeled from top to bottom throughout. All new hardwood and tile floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carson
1 Vaquero Ln
1 Vaquero Lane, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Carson. Large open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout. Newly remodeled bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Sutter
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Carson
23429 S Vermont Avenue
23429 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1447 sqft
Welcome to Belcourt Community. Enjoy this a Bright End Unit with a lot of Natural Light, it is recently upgraded with new flooring, updated baths and new paint. Is located in a quiet part of the community.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1262 W. 166th Street #4
1262 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1340 sqft
Beautiful Modern Rear Townhouse 3 Bed 3 Ba~BJ Properties - 1262 W. 166th St., Gardena Townhouse for rent 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths Built in 2004 Stove Dishwasher Central heating 1,507 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilmington
24709 Lakme Avenue
24709 Lakme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1828 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BED/ 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN WILMINGTON - Beautiful spacious family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This single family residence sits on a 6,255 sq. ft. lot with 1,828 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
17023 S New Hampshire Avenue
17023 New Hampshire Avenue, Gardena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3214 sqft
Newer built Single Family Residence in excellent Gardena location with close shopping and freeway accessibility. Large 3,200 sq.ft+ home boast 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Carson
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1469 sqft
Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00 Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Carson
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dairy
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #2, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,495 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21212 Mariposa Avenue
21212 South Mariposa Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1514 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Welcome to this single level SFR home for Lease featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, attached 2 car garage located in a cul-de-sac on a peaceful street! From
Results within 5 miles of Carson
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
City Guide for Carson, CA

Not too far from the bright lights of Los Angeles, the LA suburb Carson, California is for you. This California city of 91,000 can meet your needs and serve up some seriously good food to boot. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carson, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson 3 BedroomsCarson Apartments with Balcony
Carson Apartments with GarageCarson Apartments with GymCarson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarson Apartments with ParkingCarson Apartments with Pool
Carson Apartments with Washer-DryerCarson Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarson Pet Friendly PlacesCarson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles