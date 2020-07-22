Apartment List
56 Studio Apartments for rent in Carson, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Carson living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transport... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM

126 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,145
539 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Results within 1 mile of Carson

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,265
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.
Results within 5 miles of Carson
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,710
463 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,845
529 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM

29 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
822 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
115 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,285
679 sqft
Welcome to the Alamitos, Long Beach's newest luxury apartment community. Just minutes away from the beach and blocks away from the Arts District. Our studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes feature the latest features that will help you escape.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM

8 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
610 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM

13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,061
614 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM

19 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,100
692 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM

77 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,375
743 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Central San Pedro
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
8 Units Available
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,975
475 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
50 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,172
664 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM

71 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
636 Linden Ave
636 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
Charming Studio Apartment In The Long Beach Area - Property Id: 217064 Find your new apartment at 636 Linden Ave in Long Beach. The 90802 location in Long Beach is an ideal place for residents.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,200
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington School
1643 Locust Ave
1643 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
Affordable & Spacious Apartment Available NOW - Property Id: 217251 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
California Heights
3767 Walnut Avenue 1
3767 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Studio Guest house with a Loft - Property Id: 318735 Studio Guest Back house with a Loft Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3767-walnut-avenue-long-beach-ca-unit-1/318735 Property Id 318735 (RLNE5942945)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Mary
744 Pine Ave 10
744 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
Remodeled Studio Next To The Beach! - Property Id: 309383 744 PINE AVE, PRIME LONG BEACH STUDIO IN HISTORIC VINTAGE BUILDING WITH GATED ACCESS ON PINE AVENUE NEAR 6TH STREET. WALK TO OCEAN, AQUARIUM, DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING....

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
455 EAST OCEAN BLVD #1010
455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,500
Spacious Studio at the Cooper Arms in the East Village District - High-Floor, Beautiful City-View Studio in the designated Historical Cooper Arms Building. French doors open to balcony and ocean breeze.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
617 CEDAR AVE #14
617 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,125
617 CEDAR AVE #14 Available 08/01/20 CONDO STUDIO 617 CEDAR AVENUE #14 - UPCOMING UNIT IS OCCUPIED TENANT TO MOVE OUT JULY 31ST 2020 CROSS STREETS CEDAR AND 6TH THIS UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE PALM GARDENS HOA IN THE HEART OF EXCITING DOWN TOWN LONG

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
635 Elm Ave
635 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,290
635 Elm Ave - #8 Available 07/28/20 ***COMING SOON***LIVE IN THE EAST VILLAGE IN A BEAUTIFUL COZY STUDIO WITH FULL SIZE KITCHEN MINUTES FROM THE BEACH!!! - This cozy studio is located in the heart of Long Beach!!! Nearby schools include
City Guide for Carson, CA

Not too far from the bright lights of Los Angeles, the LA suburb Carson, California is for you. This California city of 91,000 can meet your needs and serve up some seriously good food to boot. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Carson, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Carson living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Carson during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

