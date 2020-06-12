/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carson, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carson
1 Unit Available
22946 Mission Dr
22946 Mission Dr, Carson, CA
Amazing home in a great community! - This bright 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community featuring a community pool and playground. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters with breakfast bar open to the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Carson
1 Unit Available
116 E 232nd Place
116 East 232nd Place, Carson, CA
Welcome Home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms plus large bonus family home. Upgraded kitchen, bathroom and floors throughout. Recent interior and exterior paint. Newer roof and Tankless water heater. Separate laundry area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Carson
1 Unit Available
419 W 234th Pl
419 West 234th Place, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Carson. Amenities included: dishwasher, new kitchen, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. No pet(s) please. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Carson
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1364 Eubank Avenue
1364 Eubank Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
945 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5844276)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
1279 Ivy Terrace
1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1891 sqft
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,675 Per Month - Deposit: $2,800 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1469 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1358 Lobby Circle
1358 Lobby Circle, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1705 sqft
3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1536 Bay View Avenue
1536 Bay View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Well kept Wilmington home offers parklike backyard with a play structure already set up. Two level home offering 4 bedroom 3 bathroom and its own space for laundry area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1204 Dock Lane
1204 Dock Ln, Los Angeles, CA
Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island.
Results within 5 miles of Carson
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown Long Beach
53 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.
Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1346 Linden Avenue
1346 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1103 sqft
Live in Historical Linden Roosevelt District in a very spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, upstairs apartment with new paint, new carpet, blinds throughout, with 2 air conditioners.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Mutual
1 Unit Available
2718 Arbor Rd.
2718 Arbor Road, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Lakewood House! - Features: - House - Large yard - Garage - Driveway - New plank flooring - Newly painted - Three bedrooms - Ceiling fans - Washer and dryer hook-up's Call Rosa for a viewing! (562) 899-0657 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840566)
