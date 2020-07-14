Amenities
Renaissance at City Center is located at 21800 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA and is managed by ConAm Management. Renaissance at City Center Offers One to Three apartments ranging in size from 587 to 1336 sq. ft. Amenities include Washer/Dryer, Patio/Balcony, Refrigerator, Business Center, Fitness Center and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 90745 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.