Carson, CA
Renaissance at City Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Renaissance at City Center

21800 Avalon Blvd · (310) 773-4007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0351 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0314 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance at City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Renaissance at City Center is located at 21800 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA and is managed by ConAm Management. Renaissance at City Center Offers One to Three apartments ranging in size from 587 to 1336 sq. ft. Amenities include Washer/Dryer, Patio/Balcony, Refrigerator, Business Center, Fitness Center and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 90745 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 -12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $750 (1 bedroom), $1000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per home
fee:
limit:
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage: Included in lease, Additional: $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance at City Center have any available units?
Renaissance at City Center has 2 units available starting at $2,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Renaissance at City Center have?
Some of Renaissance at City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance at City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renaissance at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Renaissance at City Center is pet friendly.
Does Renaissance at City Center offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance at City Center offers parking.
Does Renaissance at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renaissance at City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance at City Center have a pool?
Yes, Renaissance at City Center has a pool.
Does Renaissance at City Center have accessible units?
No, Renaissance at City Center does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renaissance at City Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Renaissance at City Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Renaissance at City Center has units with air conditioning.
