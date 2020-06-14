/
1 bedroom apartments
177 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carson, CA
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Carson
1 Unit Available
23311 Anchor Ave. - Anchor 23311
23311 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
583 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Avalon Greens - For rent is a beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit located in Carson in the gated community of Avalon Greens. Large open living area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout.
Carson
1 Unit Available
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Carson
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
742 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Addams
1 Unit Available
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 9 Lower
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
600 sqft
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.
Harbor Gateway North
1 Unit Available
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Carson
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Downtown Long Beach
4 Units Available
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
947 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
535 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
905 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Downtown Long Beach
14 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Downtown Long Beach
20 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
841 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Downtown Long Beach
10 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
