2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
139 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carson, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Carson
1 Unit Available
1240 Lemon Court
1240 Lemon Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1158 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
946 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Carson
21 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28am
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Long Beach
76 Units Available
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Traffic Circle
11 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1037 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Saint Mary
7 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
19 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Bixby Park
15 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Delthome
4 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Last updated June 10 at 12:40pm
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
