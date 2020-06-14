Apartment List
112 Apartments for rent in Carson, CA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carson
1 Unit Available
23311 Anchor Ave. - Anchor 23311
23311 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
583 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Avalon Greens - For rent is a beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit located in Carson in the gated community of Avalon Greens. Large open living area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Carson
1 Unit Available
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,
Results within 5 miles of Carson
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
14 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
20 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,360
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,728
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central San Pedro
339 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,095
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious this 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect cross between affordability and space, parking included, washer dryer hook ups, laminate flooring through out. Schedule your showing today.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carson, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

