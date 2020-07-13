/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM
103 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carson, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Carson
2642 E. Adams
2642 East Adams Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1415 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! Charming 2 bed / 1 bath in Carson!! Driveway parking included. Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included free of charge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carson
561 E Cassidy St
561 East Cassidy Street, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3bd/2ba Quality Single Family Home with Large Yard - 3bd/2ba quality build single family home in cul de sac secluded residential neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Carson
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carson
1 Vaquero Ln
1 Vaquero Lane, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Carson. Large open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout. Newly remodeled bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Carson
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway North
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wilmington
1204 Dock Lane
1204 Dock Ln, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2538 sqft
Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dairy
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #2, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,495 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -
Results within 5 miles of Carson
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
55 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
69 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,905
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
49 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,026
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
26 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
10 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
