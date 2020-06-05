All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

950 Whimbrel Court

950 Whimbrel Court · No Longer Available
Location

950 Whimbrel Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Single-Family Home in Aviara Community (Carlsbad) - Charming single-story rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Aviara community of Carlsbad. This single-family home features 2 bedrooms + office, 2.5 bathrooms with 2,320 SqFt and a beautifully landscaped backyard retreat. A large private driveway leads to the home with mature landscaping and beautiful views surrounding the property. The homes entryway opens to a spacious family room with a formal dining room. The space transitions to the living room and kitchen with great natural light from the homes backyard, a gas fireplace and built-in media cabinet. The kitchen includes modern appliances, recessed lighting and a built-in desk for additional storage space. A separate room off the home's entry can be used as an office, playroom or additional seating area and includes a built-in desk and storage space.

A guest bedroom includes carpet flooring and a closet with mirrored doors. The master bedroom suite features hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, cabinets and a sliding door leading to the backyard. The ensuite bathroom includes a walk-in shower, soaking tub and a dual vanity. The large backyard provides multiple spaces perfect for lounge or dining furniture including a patio space equipped with a pergola. Trees and shrubbery surrounding the property provide the yard privacy all while providing scenic views of the community. Other features of the home include custom window coverings, air conditioning and a wired surround sound system. The home includes an attached two-car garage and a spacious driveway that can accommodate multiple vehicles. A laundry room includes hook ups for a washer and dryer. Tenant will have to provide their own washer and dryer. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Aviara Oaks Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Carlsbad High School. Shopping, movies, restaurants, grocery stores, and area beaches are just minutes away from the home. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5277419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Whimbrel Court have any available units?
950 Whimbrel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Whimbrel Court have?
Some of 950 Whimbrel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Whimbrel Court currently offering any rent specials?
950 Whimbrel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Whimbrel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Whimbrel Court is pet friendly.
Does 950 Whimbrel Court offer parking?
Yes, 950 Whimbrel Court offers parking.
Does 950 Whimbrel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Whimbrel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Whimbrel Court have a pool?
No, 950 Whimbrel Court does not have a pool.
Does 950 Whimbrel Court have accessible units?
No, 950 Whimbrel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Whimbrel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Whimbrel Court does not have units with dishwashers.

