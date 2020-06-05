950 Whimbrel Court

Amenities

Charming Single-Family Home in Aviara Community (Carlsbad) - Charming single-story rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Aviara community of Carlsbad. This single-family home features 2 bedrooms + office, 2.5 bathrooms with 2,320 SqFt and a beautifully landscaped backyard retreat. A large private driveway leads to the home with mature landscaping and beautiful views surrounding the property. The homes entryway opens to a spacious family room with a formal dining room. The space transitions to the living room and kitchen with great natural light from the homes backyard, a gas fireplace and built-in media cabinet. The kitchen includes modern appliances, recessed lighting and a built-in desk for additional storage space. A separate room off the home's entry can be used as an office, playroom or additional seating area and includes a built-in desk and storage space.



A guest bedroom includes carpet flooring and a closet with mirrored doors. The master bedroom suite features hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, cabinets and a sliding door leading to the backyard. The ensuite bathroom includes a walk-in shower, soaking tub and a dual vanity. The large backyard provides multiple spaces perfect for lounge or dining furniture including a patio space equipped with a pergola. Trees and shrubbery surrounding the property provide the yard privacy all while providing scenic views of the community. Other features of the home include custom window coverings, air conditioning and a wired surround sound system. The home includes an attached two-car garage and a spacious driveway that can accommodate multiple vehicles. A laundry room includes hook ups for a washer and dryer. Tenant will have to provide their own washer and dryer. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Aviara Oaks Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Carlsbad High School. Shopping, movies, restaurants, grocery stores, and area beaches are just minutes away from the home. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



