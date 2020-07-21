All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 10 2019

7921 Calle Madrid

7921 Calle Madrid · No Longer Available
Location

7921 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful La Costa Single Level Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home in the highly desirable La Costa area. Located within the Colinas De Oro Community, this two-bedroom two full bathroom home is ready for move in! This wonderful home features modern luxury vinyl planks, new kitchen counter tops and more! Appliances included are, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Laundry hookups are located in the garage with both gas and electric options. The community features a sparkling pool/spa which are located within close proximity to the home. Gardener is included. Call to schedule your showing. This is a must see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Dining Area
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Estancia
Middle School: Diegueno Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7921-Calle-Madrid--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1887/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5134409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

