Beautiful La Costa Single Level Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful home in the highly desirable La Costa area. Located within the Colinas De Oro Community, this two-bedroom two full bathroom home is ready for move in! This wonderful home features modern luxury vinyl planks, new kitchen counter tops and more! Appliances included are, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Laundry hookups are located in the garage with both gas and electric options. The community features a sparkling pool/spa which are located within close proximity to the home. Gardener is included. Call to schedule your showing. This is a must see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Microwave

Fire Place

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Dining Area

1 Story

Laminate Flooring

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Gardener included

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Estancia

Middle School: Diegueno Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7921-Calle-Madrid--Carlsbad-CA-92009-1887/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5134409)