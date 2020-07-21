7921 Calle Madrid

Amenities
Beautiful La Costa Single Level Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home in the highly desirable La Costa area. Located within the Colinas De Oro Community, this two-bedroom two full bathroom home is ready for move in! This wonderful home features modern luxury vinyl planks, new kitchen counter tops and more! Appliances included are, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Laundry hookups are located in the garage with both gas and electric options. The community features a sparkling pool/spa which are located within close proximity to the home. Gardener is included. Call to schedule your showing. This is a must see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Dining Area
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Estancia
Middle School: Diegueno Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
