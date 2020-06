Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated community of La Costa Hills! Upstairs single level home. Great location in the complex, end unit. New air conditioning system plus 3 ceiling fans! Cozy living room with corner wood burning fireplace. Highly upgraded with crown molding, plantation shutters, and hard-surface flooring throughout. Lovely deck - relax or entertain! Private and quiet. Walk to the wonderful new La Costa Town Square! Available early July! See Supplement!