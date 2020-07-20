7514-A Jerez Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2-story condo in La Costa - quiet location on culdesac near golf course - Remodeled end unit in Bridgeview HOA, 2 bedrooms downstairs along with family room area and laundry room. Kitchen, great room and master suite with private balcony upstairs. Spacious wrap-around deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attached 2-car garage. Unit has central heat and A/C. Small pets (under 10 lbs per HOA) considered upon landlord approval and additional deposit. Trash included. Bring your own refrigerator, washer, dryer. Text or call Jerre for showing appointment or questions - 619-818-5734. Email jerre@jerrewalker.com. Each applicant over 18 years of age must fill out online application. Applicants must have excellent credit, income and rental references.



(RLNE4994915)