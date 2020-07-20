All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7514-A Jerez Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7514-A Jerez Court
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

7514-A Jerez Court

7514 Jerez Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7514 Jerez Ct, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story condo in La Costa - quiet location on culdesac near golf course - Remodeled end unit in Bridgeview HOA, 2 bedrooms downstairs along with family room area and laundry room. Kitchen, great room and master suite with private balcony upstairs. Spacious wrap-around deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attached 2-car garage. Unit has central heat and A/C. Small pets (under 10 lbs per HOA) considered upon landlord approval and additional deposit. Trash included. Bring your own refrigerator, washer, dryer. Text or call Jerre for showing appointment or questions - 619-818-5734. Email jerre@jerrewalker.com. Each applicant over 18 years of age must fill out online application. Applicants must have excellent credit, income and rental references.

(RLNE4994915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514-A Jerez Court have any available units?
7514-A Jerez Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514-A Jerez Court have?
Some of 7514-A Jerez Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514-A Jerez Court currently offering any rent specials?
7514-A Jerez Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514-A Jerez Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7514-A Jerez Court is pet friendly.
Does 7514-A Jerez Court offer parking?
Yes, 7514-A Jerez Court offers parking.
Does 7514-A Jerez Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7514-A Jerez Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514-A Jerez Court have a pool?
No, 7514-A Jerez Court does not have a pool.
Does 7514-A Jerez Court have accessible units?
No, 7514-A Jerez Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7514-A Jerez Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7514-A Jerez Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College