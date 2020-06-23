7316 Spinnaker St

Amenities

Elegant Carlsbad home located in exclusive San Pacifico gated community.



This spectacular 4BD/3BA home is located within a gated community and within walking distance Carlsbad beaches. The San Pacifico community features resort inspired amenities designed to enhance the natural features associated with living near the beach. This gated community enjoys an Olympic size pool, spa, beach entrance and professionally manicured green belts and community BBQ areas. The lighted tennis, basketball and volleyball courts promote an active lifestyle that blends well with the neighborhood. Just outside the gates and within walking distance lies one of Carlsbad's premier shopping malls featuring local eateries and premium grocery shopping. All this with easy access to the freeway. The prominent Carlsbad school district coupled with inclusion to the desired Pacific Rim Elementary are prime benefits to this home.

This 2,220 sf Mediterranean style home backs up to a hiking trail leading directly to the beach with picturesque views of the shore along the way. Professionally designed backyard features king palms and indigenous plant life, gas BBQ and outside shower. The open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with gas cook-top, serving island, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and travertine floor tiles. The great room has beautiful bamboo laminate flooring, gas fireplace, built-in mill-work and huge windows and sliders with plantation shutters to regulate the abundance of natural lighting and to accommodate the reliable offshore breeze. The view of the backyard from this room is calming and presents an undeniable beach vibe that carries throughout the home. Tall ceilings, plantation fans and recessed lighting add to the beach atmosphere. New carpet adorns the entire second floor with an elegant staircase connecting both levels of the home. All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the second floor and connected by a wide hallway and upstairs laundry room with large cabinets, sink and washer/dryer units. All 3 guest bedrooms feature walk-in closets, arched doorways and custom plantation shutters to embrace the afternoon sea breeze. The guest bath features a double sink vanity with designer lighting and tub/shower area. The master suite is paired with a resort style bathroom with a large soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, walk-in closet and private commode area. The master suite features a double door entry, tall ceiling, plantation shutters, ceiling fan and over-sized windows with a gorgeous view of the back yard. The 2-car garage has a work area with cabinets, overhead storage, electric roll-up garage doors with key-less entry.

Available for occupancy now at $3,9950/MO on a 12-month lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private viewing.

Jim Scanlon

CalBRE #01950837