7301 Alicante Rd.
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

7301 Alicante Rd

7301 Alicante Road · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Alicante Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Close to La Costa Resort and Beach!!! Great floorplan for roommates, couples, singles, parents with teens. Dual master suites on different levels for privacy. Vaulted wood beam ceilings, fresh kitchen with quartz counters, gas cooking, and pantry. New sliding doors, to balcony and patio. Large living area, floors are all tile and wood except for carpet on stairs. Attached TWO Car garage with direct access. AIR CONDITIONING! resort feel with pool, spa, and tennis courts. Just minutes to Beach or Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7301 Alicante Rd have any available units?
7301 Alicante Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 Alicante Rd have?
Some of 7301 Alicante Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Alicante Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Alicante Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Alicante Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7301 Alicante Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7301 Alicante Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Alicante Rd offers parking.
Does 7301 Alicante Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7301 Alicante Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Alicante Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7301 Alicante Rd has a pool.
Does 7301 Alicante Rd have accessible units?
No, 7301 Alicante Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Alicante Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 Alicante Rd has units with dishwashers.

