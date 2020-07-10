7131 Sitio Caliente

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub pet friendly

La Costa Oaks Amazing home with spectacular views of canyon and ocean! - Come see this amazing home situated on a panoramic view lot in desirable La Costa Oaks!

As you enter this spacious entryway you will have an amazing view through the wall to wall cantina doors which open up to outdoor living at its best! This outdoor oasis will take your breath away. In addition this yard has several healthy fruit trees ready with ripe fruit to pick for your enjoyment. Dont enjoy the view too long since the interior of this home is just as spectacular.

The first floor is open, airy and full of light from the large windows, open living and dining area, extra large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and Bosch appliances with two dishwashers and two ovens. First floor also includes a complete bedroom guest suite with full bathroom with shower and tub perfect for guest or in-laws.



Of course, you will notice the designer light fixtures and dual fireplace separating the living room and kitchen. Perfect for your holiday entertaining and/or a romantic evening.

Venture up the amazing staircase to the second floor which is complete with 3 bedrooms, office/loft, tons of windows each with amazing views. Master bedroom has a wall of windows facing the backyard and the views, large walk-in closet and unlimited space for relaxing.



Here are some more highlights:

Home Owners Association by Keystone Pacifica including 2 clubhouses with pool, spa and gym

Laundry room with full size washer and dryer on second floor

Custom blinds in living room and throughout the home

A 2 car garage and another single car garage for a perfect home gym, workshop or storage.

Garden service included every 2 weeks

Excellent schools include La Costa Heights Elementary, Oak Crest Middle, La Costa Canyon High School

Pets accepted with additional deposit and pet rent.



Applicants must have verifiable income 3x monthly rent, excellent credit with no collection accounts, no late payments in last 12 months, no guarantors or co-signer accepted.



Please plan your special tour of this home immediately by calling Holly at 760-828-2568 for more information and appointment. Don't miss out on this unique home.



