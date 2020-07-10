All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7131 Sitio Caliente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7131 Sitio Caliente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7131 Sitio Caliente

7131 Sitio Caliente · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7131 Sitio Caliente, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
La Costa Oaks Amazing home with spectacular views of canyon and ocean! - Come see this amazing home situated on a panoramic view lot in desirable La Costa Oaks!
As you enter this spacious entryway you will have an amazing view through the wall to wall cantina doors which open up to outdoor living at its best! This outdoor oasis will take your breath away. In addition this yard has several healthy fruit trees ready with ripe fruit to pick for your enjoyment. Dont enjoy the view too long since the interior of this home is just as spectacular.
The first floor is open, airy and full of light from the large windows, open living and dining area, extra large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and Bosch appliances with two dishwashers and two ovens. First floor also includes a complete bedroom guest suite with full bathroom with shower and tub perfect for guest or in-laws.

Of course, you will notice the designer light fixtures and dual fireplace separating the living room and kitchen. Perfect for your holiday entertaining and/or a romantic evening.
Venture up the amazing staircase to the second floor which is complete with 3 bedrooms, office/loft, tons of windows each with amazing views. Master bedroom has a wall of windows facing the backyard and the views, large walk-in closet and unlimited space for relaxing.

Here are some more highlights:
Home Owners Association by Keystone Pacifica including 2 clubhouses with pool, spa and gym
Laundry room with full size washer and dryer on second floor
Custom blinds in living room and throughout the home
A 2 car garage and another single car garage for a perfect home gym, workshop or storage.
Garden service included every 2 weeks
Excellent schools include La Costa Heights Elementary, Oak Crest Middle, La Costa Canyon High School
Pets accepted with additional deposit and pet rent.

Applicants must have verifiable income 3x monthly rent, excellent credit with no collection accounts, no late payments in last 12 months, no guarantors or co-signer accepted.

Please plan your special tour of this home immediately by calling Holly at 760-828-2568 for more information and appointment. Don't miss out on this unique home.

(RLNE4522115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7131 Sitio Caliente have any available units?
7131 Sitio Caliente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7131 Sitio Caliente have?
Some of 7131 Sitio Caliente's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7131 Sitio Caliente currently offering any rent specials?
7131 Sitio Caliente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7131 Sitio Caliente pet-friendly?
Yes, 7131 Sitio Caliente is pet friendly.
Does 7131 Sitio Caliente offer parking?
Yes, 7131 Sitio Caliente offers parking.
Does 7131 Sitio Caliente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7131 Sitio Caliente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7131 Sitio Caliente have a pool?
Yes, 7131 Sitio Caliente has a pool.
Does 7131 Sitio Caliente have accessible units?
No, 7131 Sitio Caliente does not have accessible units.
Does 7131 Sitio Caliente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7131 Sitio Caliente has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College