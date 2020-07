Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Most popular floor plan in La Costa Greens. Two car attached garage. Central air conditioning. High end upgrades include gourmet kitchen w/slab granite & rich wood cabinetry. Separate dining and bar stool area. Stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors in living room. The property will continue to amaze as you rest & recover in the oversized master retreat with luxurious spa-like bathroom and separate spa tub & shower, dual sinks & spacious walk in closet. See Supplement!!