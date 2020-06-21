Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

6917 Pear Tree Dr Available 06/26/20 Charming Carlsbad Townhome - Las Playas Community - Charming Carlsbad townhome located in the park-like and highly desirable Las Playas community. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features 1,292 SqFt with a large living room area with fireplace and sliding glass door out to a charming patio. The kitchen features a dining bar, amble cabinet space, and modern appliances. The two large upstairs bedrooms each have ensuite bathrooms. The master bedroom features a private balcony. There is also a private-entry two car garage with extensive shelving, overhead storage, washer/dryer, and utility sink. The townhome has cool breezes from the Pacific and access to the community greenbelts, parks, basketball court, pool, spa and tennis courts. The home is equipped with A/C. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The townhome is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Pacific Rim Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad High School. It is also just minutes from Carlsbad State Beach and Ponto Beach, the Carlsbad Village, LEGOLAND, La Costa Golf Resort and Spa. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.



