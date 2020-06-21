All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

6917 Pear Tree Dr

6917 Pear Tree Drive · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6917 Pear Tree Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6917 Pear Tree Dr · Avail. Jun 26

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
6917 Pear Tree Dr Available 06/26/20 Charming Carlsbad Townhome - Las Playas Community - Charming Carlsbad townhome located in the park-like and highly desirable Las Playas community. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features 1,292 SqFt with a large living room area with fireplace and sliding glass door out to a charming patio. The kitchen features a dining bar, amble cabinet space, and modern appliances. The two large upstairs bedrooms each have ensuite bathrooms. The master bedroom features a private balcony. There is also a private-entry two car garage with extensive shelving, overhead storage, washer/dryer, and utility sink. The townhome has cool breezes from the Pacific and access to the community greenbelts, parks, basketball court, pool, spa and tennis courts. The home is equipped with A/C. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The townhome is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Pacific Rim Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad High School. It is also just minutes from Carlsbad State Beach and Ponto Beach, the Carlsbad Village, LEGOLAND, La Costa Golf Resort and Spa. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4064362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

