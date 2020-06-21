6235 Via Trato

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors. The entry level features office/den & laundry room, main floor has a large living room w/ balcony, fireplace, kitchen, full bath & one bedroom. Master bedroom w/ balcony & bedroom 3 on third floor, each has its own private bathroom. The complex has its own pool & spa. Wonderful community & great schools.