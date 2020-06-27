Amenities
6118 Paseo Jaquita Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4BD Home Plus a Loft in Desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo!! - Property Information
Welcome home to desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo! This gorgeous home has upgrades galore featuring: open floor plan with beautiful dark hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops. The 1st floor also boasts a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. The spacious family room also has a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find an over sized master and en suite with incredible master closet with wood built ins. You will also find 2 Additional Bed Rooms W/ Shared Bathroom plus fantastic large bonus room with built in office and media nook. The Backyard features: huge patio,grassy area & sitting area. Tandem garage included for all your storage needs! Located in a Cull-Des-sac. NO PETS!
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.
Pets
No Pets
Features
Air Conditioning
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Oven
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Patio
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-Ups
3 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Plantation Shutters
Shutters
Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Carrillo Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6118-Paseo-Jaquita-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1324/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE3230259)