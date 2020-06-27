Amenities

6118 Paseo Jaquita Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4BD Home Plus a Loft in Desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo!! - Property Information

Welcome home to desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo! This gorgeous home has upgrades galore featuring: open floor plan with beautiful dark hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops. The 1st floor also boasts a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. The spacious family room also has a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find an over sized master and en suite with incredible master closet with wood built ins. You will also find 2 Additional Bed Rooms W/ Shared Bathroom plus fantastic large bonus room with built in office and media nook. The Backyard features: huge patio,grassy area & sitting area. Tandem garage included for all your storage needs! Located in a Cull-Des-sac. NO PETS!



Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.



No Pets



Air Conditioning

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Oven

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Gas Fireplace

Dining Area

Patio

Formal dining room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Storage space

Living Room

Eat in kitchen

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Laundry Hook-Ups

3 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Plantation Shutters

Shutters

Fenced yard



Schools

Elementary School: Carrillo Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6118-Paseo-Jaquita-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1324/



Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



