All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3655 Highland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3655 Highland Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:13 PM

3655 Highland Drive

3655 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Olde Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3655 Highland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE OF A KIND CARLSBAD HOME WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS! - Gorgeous, "rustic" 4 bedroom 3 bath home on large view lot. This custom home has ocean views from the lower level to upstairs. Featuring an open floor plan and tons of natural light, Vinyl plank and tile flooring through-out. Huge master retreat with walk in closet. Additional amenities include large living room with tile flooring, separate dining area, and a sun room. Enjoy entertaining on the expansive deck and huge yard. Owner will consider a small to medium sized pet on approval with increased deposit.Tenant pays all utilities and owner provides a landscaper. Don't let this special property get away!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rent: $ 4200.00
Deposit: $ 4500.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE5183415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Highland Drive have any available units?
3655 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 3655 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3655 Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 3655 Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3655 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 3655 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3655 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3655 Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3655 Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College