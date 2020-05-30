3390 Avenida Nieve

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful home in the Sonata community of La Costa! Fantastic quiet cul-de-sac location. Full bdrm & bath downstairs. Central A/C. Cathedral ceilings & lots of window light.Drought tolerant landscaping in backyard, gardener included. Jacuzzi hot tub on side/backyard patio. Lots of storage in the garage. Located in the Encinitas & San Dieguito School Districts. Walk to Mission Estancia Elementary School & La Costa Canyon High School. Close to Diegueno Middle School. Available now. See Supplement!