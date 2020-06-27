All apartments in Carlsbad
3030 Via Sabinas

3030 Via Sabinas · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Via Sabinas, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
This charming Tanglewood townhome has been totally remodeled with hardwood flooring, new appliances, cabinets and counters in the kitchen, spacious family, living and dining areas, nicely sized patio leading to an oversized two car garage with washer/dryer and workbench. Front windows overlook a very little used greenbelt on top of the hill in the back of the complex. Close to shopping, restaurants, banks and easy freeway access. Complex amenities include pools/spas, playground and basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Via Sabinas have any available units?
3030 Via Sabinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Via Sabinas have?
Some of 3030 Via Sabinas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Via Sabinas currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Via Sabinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Via Sabinas pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Via Sabinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3030 Via Sabinas offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Via Sabinas offers parking.
Does 3030 Via Sabinas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Via Sabinas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Via Sabinas have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Via Sabinas has a pool.
Does 3030 Via Sabinas have accessible units?
No, 3030 Via Sabinas does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Via Sabinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Via Sabinas has units with dishwashers.

