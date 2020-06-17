2677 Coventry Road

Amenities
Conveniently located home in Tamarack Point! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, built in microwave, and refrigerator included. Fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and additional closet with mirror doors. Master bathroom has granite countertops and dual sinks. Plantation shutters throughout. New carpet & Paint! Tankless hot water heater. Two car attached garage has extra storage and washer & dryer hook ups. Community pool and tot lot. Easy care back yard has a covered patio. Gardener in the front. Easy turf in the back. Near Calavera Hills Park and walking trails. Sorry, No Pets!
$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003
The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.