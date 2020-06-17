All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:49 PM

2677 Coventry Road

2677 Coventry Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1786655
Location

2677 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Conveniently located home in Tamarack Point! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, built in microwave, and refrigerator included. Fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and additional closet with mirror doors. Master bathroom has granite countertops and dual sinks. Plantation shutters throughout. New carpet & Paint! Tankless hot water heater. Two car attached garage has extra storage and washer & dryer hook ups. Community pool and tot lot. Easy care back yard has a covered patio. Gardener in the front. Easy turf in the back. Near Calavera Hills Park and walking trails. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 Coventry Road have any available units?
2677 Coventry Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2677 Coventry Road have?
Some of 2677 Coventry Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 Coventry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2677 Coventry Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 Coventry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2677 Coventry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2677 Coventry Road offer parking?
Yes, 2677 Coventry Road does offer parking.
Does 2677 Coventry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2677 Coventry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 Coventry Road have a pool?
Yes, 2677 Coventry Road has a pool.
Does 2677 Coventry Road have accessible units?
No, 2677 Coventry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 Coventry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2677 Coventry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
