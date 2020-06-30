2658 Marquita Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS HOME IN RANCHO LA COSTA.Available now! Awesome La Costa home with big back, front, and side yards. Located in quiet cul-de-sac in family-friendly neighborhood. Spacious home with big bedrooms and entertainment areas. Perfect for family get-togethers or kids to play around. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and tons of custom windows. Freshly painted exterior and new landscaping. Newly remodeled bathrooms throughout. Entry level bedroom and bathroom. Double sided fireplace.3-car att. garage.