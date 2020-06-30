All apartments in Carlsbad
2658 Marquita Pl
2658 Marquita Pl

2658 Marquita Place · No Longer Available
Location

2658 Marquita Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS HOME IN RANCHO LA COSTA.Available now! Awesome La Costa home with big back, front, and side yards. Located in quiet cul-de-sac in family-friendly neighborhood. Spacious home with big bedrooms and entertainment areas. Perfect for family get-togethers or kids to play around. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and tons of custom windows. Freshly painted exterior and new landscaping. Newly remodeled bathrooms throughout. Entry level bedroom and bathroom. Double sided fireplace.3-car att. garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 Marquita Pl have any available units?
2658 Marquita Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 Marquita Pl have?
Some of 2658 Marquita Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 Marquita Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2658 Marquita Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 Marquita Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2658 Marquita Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2658 Marquita Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2658 Marquita Pl offers parking.
Does 2658 Marquita Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2658 Marquita Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 Marquita Pl have a pool?
No, 2658 Marquita Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2658 Marquita Pl have accessible units?
No, 2658 Marquita Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 Marquita Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2658 Marquita Pl has units with dishwashers.

