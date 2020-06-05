All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2380 Ocean St

2380 Ocean Street · No Longer Available
Location

2380 Ocean Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Carlsbad Village by the beach - Property Id: 263516

Newly renovated. One block to beach access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263516
Property Id 263516

(RLNE5717143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 Ocean St have any available units?
2380 Ocean St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 Ocean St have?
Some of 2380 Ocean St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 Ocean St currently offering any rent specials?
2380 Ocean St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 Ocean St pet-friendly?
No, 2380 Ocean St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2380 Ocean St offer parking?
No, 2380 Ocean St does not offer parking.
Does 2380 Ocean St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 Ocean St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 Ocean St have a pool?
No, 2380 Ocean St does not have a pool.
Does 2380 Ocean St have accessible units?
No, 2380 Ocean St does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 Ocean St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2380 Ocean St has units with dishwashers.

