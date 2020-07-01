All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

1569 Cormorant Drive

1569 Cormorant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1569 Cormorant Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in upscale gated community of Aldea. Located across from the entrance to the Park Hyatt Aviara. Highly updgrated, corner unit featuring master bedroom downstairs. Central A/C.Hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, vaulted celings. Large backyard with mature landscaping. Nicely located corner unit, close to pool and spa. Less than 3 miles from the beach and near Batiquitos Lagoon. 3 bedrooms plus additional loft. Big laundry room washer/dryer included. 2 car attached garage. See Supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 Cormorant Drive have any available units?
1569 Cormorant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1569 Cormorant Drive have?
Some of 1569 Cormorant Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 Cormorant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1569 Cormorant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 Cormorant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1569 Cormorant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1569 Cormorant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1569 Cormorant Drive offers parking.
Does 1569 Cormorant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1569 Cormorant Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 Cormorant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1569 Cormorant Drive has a pool.
Does 1569 Cormorant Drive have accessible units?
No, 1569 Cormorant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 Cormorant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1569 Cormorant Drive has units with dishwashers.

