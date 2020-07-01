1569 Cormorant Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home in upscale gated community of Aldea. Located across from the entrance to the Park Hyatt Aviara. Highly updgrated, corner unit featuring master bedroom downstairs. Central A/C.Hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, vaulted celings. Large backyard with mature landscaping. Nicely located corner unit, close to pool and spa. Less than 3 miles from the beach and near Batiquitos Lagoon. 3 bedrooms plus additional loft. Big laundry room washer/dryer included. 2 car attached garage. See Supplement!