Carlsbad, CA
1200 Oak Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

1200 Oak Avenue

1200 Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1200 Oak Avenue Available 06/15/19 Gorgeous, Custom Home in Carlsbad, Ocean Views, Large Roof Top Deck, 1 mile to the Beach! - Gorgeous Custom 4 bed/4 bath home in old Carlsbad WITH OCEAN VIEWS! Amazing RoofTop Deck with panoramic ocean views. Living Room, Master Bedroom and Kitchen with Ocean Views. It has Granite and Stainless Kitchen, Alder wood doors throughout, Travertine Floors, Crown Molding, Large Master bedroom with sitting area with walk in Marble Master Shower and large Master Closet, comes with Washer/Dryer, 4 car garage, and Fireplace.
Great Location in a wonderful, quiet neighborhood 1 mile to the beach! Bike to downtown Carlsbad and all the local beaches, restaurants and shops!

Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month. Cats are an extra $15 pet rent per cat per month.

For more Information please call 760 828-8669

To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

(RLNE4891123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Oak Avenue have any available units?
1200 Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 1200 Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
