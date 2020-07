4507 Park Verona

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

ENJOY SUMMER CALABASAS LAKE LIVING IN THIS WELL DESIGNED & ELEGANT LAKE VIEW PROPERTY! THIS PICTURESQUE HOME IS BRIGHT, LIGHT & INVITING. HIGH CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING VIEW WINDOWS, FIREPLACEs INSIDE & OUT. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED & LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC. AWARD WINNING DESIGNER LARGE KITCHEN WITH COFFERED CEILINGS, WALNUT HARDWOOD FLOOR, & FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN ONTO THE ELEGANT OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE WITH FIREPLACE & BUILT IN GRILL. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BALCONY WITH LAKE VIEWS PLUS WALK IN CLOSET. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PARK & EVERYTHING CALABASAS HAS TO OFFER. COME EXPERIENCE THIS ENCHANTING & SPACIOUS PROPERTY!