Location

23170 Park Blanco, Calabasas, CA 91302
Bellagio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the prestigious guard gated Bellagio enclave! This spectacular updated residence features voluminous living room with soaring ceilings and wet bar, separate formal dining room and chef's kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and sunny casual dining area. Opening from the kitchen is the great room styled family/media retreat anchored by its central fireplace with direct access to the wonderful and private rear yard with entertainers patio, sparkling spa with cascading waterfall, manicured lawn, mature landscape and central BBQ bar area. Encompassing four spacious bedrooms, that includes downstairs suite, two upstairs bedrooms with teen lounge area, and grand master, highlighted with vaulted ceilings, retreat with romantic fireplace, grand master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dressing area and expansive walk-in closet! Recently updated with new windows, gleaming wood floors, fresh interior/exterior paint and numerous other amenities! Don't miss this sensational residence and all that Calabasas has to offer!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23170 Park Blanco have any available units?
23170 Park Blanco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23170 Park Blanco have?
Some of 23170 Park Blanco's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23170 Park Blanco currently offering any rent specials?
23170 Park Blanco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23170 Park Blanco pet-friendly?
No, 23170 Park Blanco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23170 Park Blanco offer parking?
Yes, 23170 Park Blanco offers parking.
Does 23170 Park Blanco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23170 Park Blanco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23170 Park Blanco have a pool?
No, 23170 Park Blanco does not have a pool.
Does 23170 Park Blanco have accessible units?
No, 23170 Park Blanco does not have accessible units.
Does 23170 Park Blanco have units with dishwashers?
No, 23170 Park Blanco does not have units with dishwashers.
