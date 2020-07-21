23170 Park Blanco

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in the prestigious guard gated Bellagio enclave! This spectacular updated residence features voluminous living room with soaring ceilings and wet bar, separate formal dining room and chef's kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and sunny casual dining area. Opening from the kitchen is the great room styled family/media retreat anchored by its central fireplace with direct access to the wonderful and private rear yard with entertainers patio, sparkling spa with cascading waterfall, manicured lawn, mature landscape and central BBQ bar area. Encompassing four spacious bedrooms, that includes downstairs suite, two upstairs bedrooms with teen lounge area, and grand master, highlighted with vaulted ceilings, retreat with romantic fireplace, grand master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dressing area and expansive walk-in closet! Recently updated with new windows, gleaming wood floors, fresh interior/exterior paint and numerous other amenities! Don't miss this sensational residence and all that Calabasas has to offer!!!