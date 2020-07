Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge conference room internet access

*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years. This distinction has qualified Empire Landing for the 2019 Burbank Business Hall of Fame!



Welcome home to Empire Landing, a Class "A" luxury rental home community located at 1901 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank, California. The community features Craftsman style rental homes and townhomes, along with resort style amenities and lush landscaping. Whether you find comfort in our tranquil surroundings and crisp air, or our rejuvenating resort style pool and spa, we know that Empire Landing is a place you can call home. Located on the corner of Buena Vista Street and Empire Avenue, there are many retail shops, entertainment venues, and transportation within walking distance. Empire Landing is near the Burbank Airport, Metrolink station, and easy freeway access to Interstate 5 and the 134 Freeway.