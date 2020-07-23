Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 8:21 AM

130 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in San Fernando offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives y... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
San Fernando
1206 Mountain View Street
1206 Mountain View St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
Adorable (New Construction) One Bedroom, One Bath Guest House! "Open Concept" Guest House features: tile flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Good size kitchen complete with stove, microwave and lots of cabinets. New Air and Heat Unit.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Sylmar
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
704 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Sylmar
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
776 sqft
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Sylmar
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
669 sqft
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Foothill Trails
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
657 sqft
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
3 Units Available
North Hills East
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Foothill Trails
11000 ART ST C
11000 Art Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
COZY ONE BEDROOM GUESTHOUSE - Property Id: 323439 Cozy One Bedroom Guesthouse, Washer Dryer Included, Mini Split AC units, Stove, Refrigerator, 2 Car Parking, Recessed Lighting, Quartz Counter top, and more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
16867 Kingsbury St. 244
16867 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Beautiful 1x1 units in Granada Hills - Property Id: 274485 Beautiful spacious 1 bedroom unit in Granada Hills! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central AC.

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
10207 Louise Avenue
10207 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
400 sqft
BRAND NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in a beautiful Northridge neighborhood near CSUN and Northridge Fashion Center. Step in through your private gated entrance into your new home that has it all.

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
17527 Ludlow Street
17527 Ludlow St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
728 sqft
Welcome home to your private space in a quiet residential neighborhood of Granada Hills.

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Panorama City
8430 Cedros Avenue
8430 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8430 Cedros Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills East
15230 Parthenia Street - 201
15230 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
843 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15230 Parthenia Street - 201 in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Van Nuys
7524 SEPULVEDA
7524 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
400 sqft
Beautiful spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled unit. This unit consist of new flooring throughout, new paint throughout, plenty cabinet/storage throughout. Wall AC/Heat unit. Stove & fridge included. Laundry facility onsite.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
8816 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
8816 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
480 sqft
Light and bright 1 bed 1 bath apartments in the heart of Sun Valley. Move in ready.

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Panorama City
8309 Cedros Avenue
8309 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8309 Cedros Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of San Fernando
Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
5 Units Available
Northridge
Citronia
18550 Citronia St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
This property offers residents covered parking, a business center, pool and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and patios/balconies. Northridge Shopping Center and California State University are both nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
18 Units Available
North Hollywood
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
736 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
5 Units Available
Winnetka
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
724 sqft
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
221 Units Available
North Hollywood
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
781 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
64 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
710 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
850 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
17 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
754 sqft
Located near the Santa Clara River and shopping, with easy access to freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and in-suite laundry facilities. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, and sauna.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
Valley Village
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
592 sqft
Welcome to Vue Laurel Canyon Apartments in Valley Village, CA where we make apartment renting simple. Strategically designed one and two-bedroom floor plans with quality craftsmanship and detailed finishes offer the finest in both style and comfort.
City Guide for San Fernando, CA

Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).

San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in San Fernando, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in San Fernando offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in San Fernando, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

