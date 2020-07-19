All apartments in Burbank
918 Uclan Drive

918 Uclan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 Uclan Drive, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

This turnkey 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Ben-Mar home is ready for you to move in! It has been updated throughout. The large formal living and dining area are at the heart of this home. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, as well as a washer and dryer included. There is a master suite located in the rear of the home and a large family room with lots of windows that overlook the backyard and plenty of natural light. The backyard patio is perfect for providing a space for outdoor entertaining. This property is located just south of Bell Aire Drive. There is central heat and air and a 2 car garage with ample storage space.

Please Contact:
John Lee for a private showing
john.lee@vonkeithproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Uclan Drive have any available units?
918 Uclan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Uclan Drive have?
Some of 918 Uclan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Uclan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 Uclan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Uclan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 918 Uclan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 918 Uclan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 Uclan Drive offers parking.
Does 918 Uclan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Uclan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Uclan Drive have a pool?
No, 918 Uclan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 918 Uclan Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 Uclan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Uclan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Uclan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
