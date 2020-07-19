918 Uclan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This turnkey 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Ben-Mar home is ready for you to move in! It has been updated throughout. The large formal living and dining area are at the heart of this home. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, as well as a washer and dryer included. There is a master suite located in the rear of the home and a large family room with lots of windows that overlook the backyard and plenty of natural light. The backyard patio is perfect for providing a space for outdoor entertaining. This property is located just south of Bell Aire Drive. There is central heat and air and a 2 car garage with ample storage space.



Please Contact:

John Lee for a private showing

john.lee@vonkeithproperties.com