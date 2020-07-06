905 N Lamer Street

Amenities

The perfect family home for Lease! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Burbank resides in a sought-after neighborhood, part of a great school district, close to popular dining, supermarkets and entertainment. Features a newly painted interior with new wood like laminate flooring decorated with baseboard moldings, high smooth ceilings, as well as recessed lighting and ceiling fan light fixtures throughout the home. There is a formal living room and a spacious family room with a brick wall backdrop, a beamed ceiling, a cozy fireplace and a nice view of the yard. Take pleasure cooking in a galley kitchen where you will find new sleek countertops with a decorative backsplash, refinished cabinetry, new appliances and even a breakfast nook! Bathrooms have been updated and there are well-illuminated bedrooms that offer ample closet space. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual vanities. This home also includes a laundry room, a detached 2-car garage with a covered carport and a long wide driveway that can park additional cars if needed. Outside in the back yard you will discover a quiet and private space with a open lawn and a patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating.