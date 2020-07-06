All apartments in Burbank
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:40 AM

905 N Lamer Street

905 North Lamer Street · No Longer Available
Location

905 North Lamer Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The perfect family home for Lease! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Burbank resides in a sought-after neighborhood, part of a great school district, close to popular dining, supermarkets and entertainment. Features a newly painted interior with new wood like laminate flooring decorated with baseboard moldings, high smooth ceilings, as well as recessed lighting and ceiling fan light fixtures throughout the home. There is a formal living room and a spacious family room with a brick wall backdrop, a beamed ceiling, a cozy fireplace and a nice view of the yard. Take pleasure cooking in a galley kitchen where you will find new sleek countertops with a decorative backsplash, refinished cabinetry, new appliances and even a breakfast nook! Bathrooms have been updated and there are well-illuminated bedrooms that offer ample closet space. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual vanities. This home also includes a laundry room, a detached 2-car garage with a covered carport and a long wide driveway that can park additional cars if needed. Outside in the back yard you will discover a quiet and private space with a open lawn and a patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 N Lamer Street have any available units?
905 N Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 N Lamer Street have?
Some of 905 N Lamer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 N Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 N Lamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 N Lamer Street pet-friendly?
No, 905 N Lamer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 905 N Lamer Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 N Lamer Street offers parking.
Does 905 N Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 N Lamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 N Lamer Street have a pool?
No, 905 N Lamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 N Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 905 N Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 N Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 N Lamer Street has units with dishwashers.

