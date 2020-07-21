All apartments in Burbank
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive

840 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

840 Country Club Drive, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Live w/ intimate connection to nature mins from DT Burbank & only 20 mins to DTLA, Hlywd & Los Feliz. Experience pure SOCAL living under mature Cnyn Oaks, Manzanita & Jefferson Pines. One of the original 1930's cabins built on this exclusive and quiet cnyn rd. in the Burbank Hills, this tranquil home with 3 Beds/2.5 Baths offers direct access to the Verdugo Mountain hiking trails, abundant wildlife and unobstructed views of &Sunset Canyon. The newly remodeled master suite with Marvin Integrity windows, Cl~ tiled bathroom & walk-in shower, as well as the updated kitchen & laundry, add 21st century style & amenities to this stunning river rock home. A secluded backyard garden is a pollinator paradise of sages, salvias & buckwheats - the perfect place to relax with family and friends day and night with scents of lavender and rosemary filling the air. The office makes for the perfect writer's studio or yoga retreat and the covered porch makes alfresco dining a must. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive have any available units?
840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive have?
Some of 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive offers parking.
Does 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive have a pool?
No, 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive have accessible units?
No, 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive has units with dishwashers.
