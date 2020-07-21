840 COUNTRY CLUB Drive

Amenities

Live w/ intimate connection to nature mins from DT Burbank & only 20 mins to DTLA, Hlywd & Los Feliz. Experience pure SOCAL living under mature Cnyn Oaks, Manzanita & Jefferson Pines. One of the original 1930's cabins built on this exclusive and quiet cnyn rd. in the Burbank Hills, this tranquil home with 3 Beds/2.5 Baths offers direct access to the Verdugo Mountain hiking trails, abundant wildlife and unobstructed views of &Sunset Canyon. The newly remodeled master suite with Marvin Integrity windows, Cl~ tiled bathroom & walk-in shower, as well as the updated kitchen & laundry, add 21st century style & amenities to this stunning river rock home. A secluded backyard garden is a pollinator paradise of sages, salvias & buckwheats - the perfect place to relax with family and friends day and night with scents of lavender and rosemary filling the air. The office makes for the perfect writer's studio or yoga retreat and the covered porch makes alfresco dining a must. Welcome Home!