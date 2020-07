Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful contemporary featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. First floor hosts a separate living, formal dinning, and family room, large eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and laundry area. On the second floor you will find 2 oversized master suites with double sink vanities, one with 2 walk in closets, a balcony and a jet tub. Property also features a large yard and two-car garage.