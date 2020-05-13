733 E Palm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The living room has a cozy fireplace and this home has a formal dining room along with a huge family. Kitchen is fully updated and offers marble counter-tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Flooring is high-end hardwood and ceramic tile, lighting is recessed. Electrical and plumbing have been updated as well as the central air conditioning and heating system. Long concrete driveway is gated to the side and rear of home and would be perfect for recreation vehicles, boat or toy parking. Includes stack-able clothes washer and dryer.