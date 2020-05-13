All apartments in Burbank
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:45 PM

733 E Palm Avenue

733 East Palm Avenue · (818) 370-2490
Location

733 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The living room has a cozy fireplace and this home has a formal dining room along with a huge family. Kitchen is fully updated and offers marble counter-tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Flooring is high-end hardwood and ceramic tile, lighting is recessed. Electrical and plumbing have been updated as well as the central air conditioning and heating system. Long concrete driveway is gated to the side and rear of home and would be perfect for recreation vehicles, boat or toy parking. Includes stack-able clothes washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
733 E Palm Avenue has a unit available for $3,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 E Palm Avenue have?
Some of 733 E Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
733 E Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 733 E Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 733 E Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 733 E Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 733 E Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 E Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 733 E Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 733 E Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 733 E Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 E Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
