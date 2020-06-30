718 1/2 East San Jose Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking

Available 12/01/19 San Jose Cottage - Property Id: 102020



** OPEN HOUSE -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16th AT 2:00 PM.**



Charming 1 bedroom / 1 bath freestanding cottage situated in back yard behind Spanish style duplex. Located in the Burbank Hills near Kenneth and Magnolia. Walking distance to Burbank Village shops and restaurants.



Hardwood floors and carpet. Separate living room, bedroom and office space. Galley style kitchen with washer and dryer in unit.

One car off street parking space. Non-smoking property.



$1,900 security deposit. No pets. Good credit and references a must. Please email for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/102020p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5308830)