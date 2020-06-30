All apartments in Burbank
718 1/2 East San Jose Ave.

718 1/2 E San Jose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

718 1/2 E San Jose Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Available 12/01/19 San Jose Cottage - Property Id: 102020

** OPEN HOUSE -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16th AT 2:00 PM.**

Charming 1 bedroom / 1 bath freestanding cottage situated in back yard behind Spanish style duplex. Located in the Burbank Hills near Kenneth and Magnolia. Walking distance to Burbank Village shops and restaurants.

Hardwood floors and carpet. Separate living room, bedroom and office space. Galley style kitchen with washer and dryer in unit.
One car off street parking space. Non-smoking property.

$1,900 security deposit. No pets. Good credit and references a must. Please email for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/102020p
Property Id 102020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5308830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. have any available units?
718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. have?
Some of 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. offers parking.
Does 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. have a pool?
No, 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. have accessible units?
No, 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 1/2 East San Jose Ave. has units with dishwashers.

