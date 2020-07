Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 bedroom/2 bath fully remodeled apt - Property Id: 132050



Newly remodeled unit with laminate floors, brand new stove, brand new dishwasher. Bathrooms and kitchen are all new. Central air and heat. Second floor unit with balcony, laundry on premises, gated building with 2 parking spots in gated garage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132050

Property Id 132050



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4974041)