All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 615 S Bel Aire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
615 S Bel Aire Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:53 AM

615 S Bel Aire Drive

615 Bel Aire Drive · (818) 432-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

615 Bel Aire Drive, Burbank, CA 91501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beloved Stunning Spanish Beauty on The Highly Desired Bel Aire Drive Along The Prestigious Burbank Hillside Palms. This Charming 3BD, 2BA Home Includes: Inviting Front Court Yard with Quaint Patio and Decorative Outdoor Fireplace, Spacious Open Formal Living Room with High Wood Beamed Ceilings, Beautiful Floors And Antique Decorative Brick Fireplace. Living Room Welcomes You to Large Formal Dining Room with Rounded Cove Ceilings . Eat-In Kitchen Includes Granite Countertops, Built-In Appliances and Good Size Breakfast Nook. Inside Laundry Room. Back Master Includes 3 Quarter Jack and Jill Bathroom with Access to Laundry Room, Kitchen and Yard. Bedroom 3 Has Convenient Private Entrance To Front Courtyard. Yard Includes Back Patio Area for Entertaining, Private Yard and Area For Gardening. Two Car Garage/Game Room with Excellent Built-In Storage on the Interior. Parking Pad For Toys Plus Covered Carport. Comfort, Location and Charm - Truly A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S Bel Aire Drive have any available units?
615 S Bel Aire Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 S Bel Aire Drive have?
Some of 615 S Bel Aire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 S Bel Aire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 S Bel Aire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S Bel Aire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 S Bel Aire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 615 S Bel Aire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 S Bel Aire Drive does offer parking.
Does 615 S Bel Aire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 S Bel Aire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S Bel Aire Drive have a pool?
No, 615 S Bel Aire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 S Bel Aire Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 S Bel Aire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S Bel Aire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 S Bel Aire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 615 S Bel Aire Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity