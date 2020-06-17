615 S Bel Aire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard game room on-site laundry parking garage

Beloved Stunning Spanish Beauty on The Highly Desired Bel Aire Drive Along The Prestigious Burbank Hillside Palms. This Charming 3BD, 2BA Home Includes: Inviting Front Court Yard with Quaint Patio and Decorative Outdoor Fireplace, Spacious Open Formal Living Room with High Wood Beamed Ceilings, Beautiful Floors And Antique Decorative Brick Fireplace. Living Room Welcomes You to Large Formal Dining Room with Rounded Cove Ceilings . Eat-In Kitchen Includes Granite Countertops, Built-In Appliances and Good Size Breakfast Nook. Inside Laundry Room. Back Master Includes 3 Quarter Jack and Jill Bathroom with Access to Laundry Room, Kitchen and Yard. Bedroom 3 Has Convenient Private Entrance To Front Courtyard. Yard Includes Back Patio Area for Entertaining, Private Yard and Area For Gardening. Two Car Garage/Game Room with Excellent Built-In Storage on the Interior. Parking Pad For Toys Plus Covered Carport. Comfort, Location and Charm - Truly A Must See!