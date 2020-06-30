All apartments in Burbank
601 North BUENA VISTA Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

601 North BUENA VISTA Street

601 North Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 North Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this spacious 1565 sqft home located in the heart of the sought after Magnolia Park area close to Warner Brothers, Disney, ABC & Burbank Studios on the corner of Buena Vista & Clark. Walk Score is 73/"very walkable" It features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths a large living room, a family room with pocket doors & dining area. *The space would make a great professional office*. Additional amenities include water filter for the whole house, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central air & heat, energy efficient windows &hardwood floors throughout. This home comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, & laundry area with washer & dryer included. The property is also private and gated and it features a large front yard that wraps around the property & a private back patio. 1 car driveway parking included. Owner may consider a small pet w/2 month's deposit & a 2-year lease. Landlord prefers no more than 3 people for this shiny newer home built in 2006. Good credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

