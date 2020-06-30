601 North BUENA VISTA Street

Amenities
Welcome to this spacious 1565 sqft home located in the heart of the sought after Magnolia Park area close to Warner Brothers, Disney, ABC & Burbank Studios on the corner of Buena Vista & Clark. Walk Score is 73/"very walkable" It features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths a large living room, a family room with pocket doors & dining area. *The space would make a great professional office*. Additional amenities include water filter for the whole house, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central air & heat, energy efficient windows &hardwood floors throughout. This home comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, & laundry area with washer & dryer included. The property is also private and gated and it features a large front yard that wraps around the property & a private back patio. 1 car driveway parking included. Owner may consider a small pet w/2 month's deposit & a 2-year lease. Landlord prefers no more than 3 people for this shiny newer home built in 2006. Good credit