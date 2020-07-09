All apartments in Burbank
601 N Buena Vista Street

601 N Buena Vista St · No Longer Available
Location

601 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
pet friendly
Landlord prefers just one or two people (possibly three) without pets, for this shiny new home built in 2006. The space would also
make a great professional office for an accountant, insurance, or similar type work as it is located in the heart of the Magnolia Park Media Center on the corner of Buena Vista & Clark, just blocks from the Studios. The property comes with weekly gardener paid, and off Street Parking. This gorgeous home is 1565 square feet with central air system. It features 2 bedroom and 2 baths plus a spacious bonus room or convertible den, and living room with a built in wall fireplace. Additional amenities include energy efficient windows, informal dining room, a large living room, recessed lighting, hardwood and stone floors throughout, new faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove, separate laundry area with washer and dryer hookup, central heat and air. The property is also private and gated. It features a large front yard that wraps around the property. It is available now and a two year lease is preferred with good credit a must. No pets. A two month security deposit is required with the first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 N Buena Vista Street have any available units?
601 N Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 N Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 601 N Buena Vista Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 N Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 N Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 N Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 N Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 601 N Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 N Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 601 N Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 N Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 N Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 601 N Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 N Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 601 N Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 N Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 N Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

