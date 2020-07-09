601 N Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Landlord prefers just one or two people (possibly three) without pets, for this shiny new home built in 2006. The space would also

make a great professional office for an accountant, insurance, or similar type work as it is located in the heart of the Magnolia Park Media Center on the corner of Buena Vista & Clark, just blocks from the Studios. The property comes with weekly gardener paid, and off Street Parking. This gorgeous home is 1565 square feet with central air system. It features 2 bedroom and 2 baths plus a spacious bonus room or convertible den, and living room with a built in wall fireplace. Additional amenities include energy efficient windows, informal dining room, a large living room, recessed lighting, hardwood and stone floors throughout, new faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove, separate laundry area with washer and dryer hookup, central heat and air. The property is also private and gated. It features a large front yard that wraps around the property. It is available now and a two year lease is preferred with good credit a must. No pets. A two month security deposit is required with the first month's rent.