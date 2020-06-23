551 N. Brighton Street

Amenities

Charming Spacious Renovated Two bedrooms - One bath house in Burbank ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com?



??Spacious renovated 2 bed + 1 bath house with huge backyard and Garage ??



The unit includes the following features:??

- Fresh paint, beautiful new floors throughout

- Spacious living room

- Large dining room with beautiful built-ins ?

- Large Kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and a stove?

?- Bathroom with tub/shower??

- 2 Large Bedroom with closet?

- Washer and Dryer in Laundry room

- Huge backyard and Front Porch / patio

?- 2 car Garage and long driveway ??



Tenants pay for all other utilities.



??Great location ! Near to lots of restaurants, cafe, bars, market, schools, and parks.??



Easy access to CA-134, US-101 and I-10 freeways??



Monthly Rent $ 3,095

?Security Deposit $ 3,095?

Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old???



CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group?Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1.

?For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



(RLNE4798279)