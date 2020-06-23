All apartments in Burbank
Burbank, CA
551 N. Brighton Street
551 N. Brighton Street

551 N Brighton St · No Longer Available
Location

551 N Brighton St, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Charming Spacious Renovated Two bedrooms - One bath house in Burbank ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com?

??Spacious renovated 2 bed + 1 bath house with huge backyard and Garage ??

The unit includes the following features:??
- Fresh paint, beautiful new floors throughout
- Spacious living room
- Large dining room with beautiful built-ins ?
- Large Kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and a stove?
?- Bathroom with tub/shower??
- 2 Large Bedroom with closet?
- Washer and Dryer in Laundry room
- Huge backyard and Front Porch / patio
?- 2 car Garage and long driveway ??

Tenants pay for all other utilities.

??Great location ! Near to lots of restaurants, cafe, bars, market, schools, and parks.??

Easy access to CA-134, US-101 and I-10 freeways??

Monthly Rent $ 3,095
?Security Deposit $ 3,095?
Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old???

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group?Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1.
?For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE4798279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 N. Brighton Street have any available units?
551 N. Brighton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 N. Brighton Street have?
Some of 551 N. Brighton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 N. Brighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
551 N. Brighton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 N. Brighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 551 N. Brighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 551 N. Brighton Street offer parking?
Yes, 551 N. Brighton Street offers parking.
Does 551 N. Brighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 N. Brighton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 N. Brighton Street have a pool?
No, 551 N. Brighton Street does not have a pool.
Does 551 N. Brighton Street have accessible units?
No, 551 N. Brighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 551 N. Brighton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 N. Brighton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
