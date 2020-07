508 S Via Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

GATED - VERY PRIVATE FLAG SHAPE LOT; AMAZING VIEWS FROM MASTER SUITE; CUL-DE-SAC; 2 STORIES; DOUBLE DOOR

FORMAL ENTRY WITH CHANDELIER; DESIGNER INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT; CENTRAL AIR/HEAT; STEP-DOWN LARGE LIVING ROOM

WITH FIREPLACE; FORMAL DINING ROOM; LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND BUILT IN CABINETS; GORGEOUS KITCHEN

WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, 5 BURNER COOK TOP, REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER, TRASH COMPACTOR AND NEW

DISHWASHER; KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM; MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR; NEW LANDSCAPING; PLUSH

GRASSY BACKYARD WITH PATIO, LEMON TREE & PEEK-A-BOO VIEW; ALL BEDROOMS ON SECOND STORY; NEW WOOD LAMINATED

FLOORS THROUGHOUT SECOND FLOOR; HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM WITH LARGE SOAKING TUB, ROOM SIZE

WALK-IN CLOSET WITH ORGANIZERS AND BALCONY TO ENJOY YOUR VIEW; ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CLOSET ORGANIZERS; FRONT

BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM AND BALCONY WITH MOUNTAIN VIEW; UPSTAIRS SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM; FIRST FLOOR

WITH 10 FT CEILINGS-SECOND FLOOR WITH 9 FOOT CEILINGS; LONG DRIVEWAY WITH NEWER ASPHALT; 2 CAR GARAGE WITH

STORAGE CABINETS AND DIRECT ACCESS; CLOSE TO STUDIOS, SHOPPING, MEDIA CENTER & GOLF COURSE. AWARD WINNING

SCHOOLS, AMAZING POLICE & FIRE DEPT., PARK & REC.!