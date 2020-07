Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a formal living and dining room. Long Galley Kitchen with beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to a nice family room with fireplace and Breakfast area. LARGE Backyard and Pool with portable gates for protection. Hardwood floors throughout home. Laundry room. Carport, Garage and Curbside APPEAL!! Call Cynde at 818-572-5273 to see!