4421 Verdugo

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e57142207f ---- Features: 2 bedroom 1 bath New Carpet New Paint Updated kitchen and bath Onsite Laundry One parking spot in shared garage This unit is for rent exclusively byRossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other thanRossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. -Renters Insurance Required. -No third party payment programs Cal DRE 00659141