Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

4421 Verdugo

4421 W Verdugo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4421 W Verdugo Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e57142207f ---- Features: 2 bedroom 1 bath New Carpet New Paint Updated kitchen and bath Onsite Laundry One parking spot in shared garage This unit is for rent exclusively byRossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other thanRossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. -Renters Insurance Required. -No third party payment programs Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Verdugo have any available units?
4421 Verdugo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Verdugo have?
Some of 4421 Verdugo's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Verdugo currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Verdugo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Verdugo pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Verdugo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4421 Verdugo offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Verdugo offers parking.
Does 4421 Verdugo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Verdugo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Verdugo have a pool?
No, 4421 Verdugo does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Verdugo have accessible units?
No, 4421 Verdugo does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Verdugo have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 Verdugo does not have units with dishwashers.

